61-year-old woman found dead at a Charlotte strip mall. Police ask: Did you see her?

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Police ask that anyone who saw a 61-year-old woman in the days before she was found dead in a strip mall in west Charlotte Wednesday night to contact them.

The body of Jennifer Ann Banner was found near a Shoe Warehouse on Freedom Drive.

In a news release, Charlotte-Meckenburg Police said they are treating Banner’s death as a homicide, but have not said if they know how she died.

On Friday police released photos of Banner and the shirt she wore when she was found.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

CMPD asked that anyone who saw her from Sunday to Wednesday call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.