How much will tuition at S.C. colleges cost in 2020-2021?
Those who are saving to attend college in the near future don’t know exactly how much it will cost them, but they do know this: it will be expensive.
Fortunately for those pursuing a higher education, the Hechinger Report has released projections for what tuition could be at colleges throughout the country in the 2020-2021 school year.
Hechinger Report is a national, non-profit news organization that covers education.
Hechinger projects “sticker prices” and net tuition by examining 10 years of federal data on college costs and projecting that into the 2020-2021 school year, according to the report’s methodology section.
Tuition for public schools is largely reliant on the amount of money state lawmakers allocate to higher education, according to previous articles from The State. Last year, S.C. colleges received $36 million in additional, recurring funding in exchange for minimizing tuition increases. As a result, the University of South Carolina, the state’s largest university with 51,000 students, raised tuition .6 percent, the lowest rate in 20 years.
Projected college costs for 2020-2021
The following are projected costs for education at South Carolina colleges.
Sticker price is the cost of in-state tuition, fees, room, board, books and “other associated expenses,” said Pete D’Amato, a data specialist with the Hechinger Peport.
Net cost is the price the average family that makes between $48,001-$75,000 pays to attend college after scholarships and other financial aid are factored in. The State used this range because the median household income in South Carolina is $48,781, according to U.S. Census data.
Aiken Technical College
Sticker: $13,240
Net cost: $3,807
Allen University
Sticker: $24,905
Net Cost: $17,527
Anderson University
Sticker: $47,340
Net Cost: $24,937
Benedict College
Sticker: $36,132
Net cost: $25,054
Bob Jones University
Sticker: $27,612
Net cost: $14,595
Central Carolina Technical College
Sticker: $14,678
Net cost: $5,966
Charleston Southern University
Sticker: $43,143
Net cost: $19,941
The Citadel
Sticker: $32,066
Net cost: $15,752
Claflin University
Sticker: $35,994
Net cost: $25,015
Clemson University
Sticker: $32,443
Net cost: $19,770
Clinton College
Sticker: $24,845
Net cost: $20,874
Coastal Carolina University
Sticker: $27,472
Net cost: $18,514
Coker College
Sticker: $45,796
Net cost: $31,758
College of Charleston
Sticker: $33,133
Net cost: $21,937
Columbia College
Sticker: $32,087
Net cost: $14,132
Columbia International University
Sticker: $38,706
Net cost: $18,605
Converse College
Sticker: $34,168
Net cost: $21,675
Denmark Technical College
Sticker: $21,047
Net cost: $10,417
Erskine College
Sticker: $58,104
Net cost: $37,554
Florence-Darlington Technical College
Sticker: $16,220
Net cost: $4,519
Forrest College
Sticker: $28,238
Net cost: $22,260
Francis Marion University
Sticker: $24,133
Net cost: $15,186
Furman University
Sticker: $71,020
Net cost: $25,538
Greenville Technical College
Sticker: $18,772
Net cost: $7,674
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Sticker: $21,268
Net cost: $7,054
Lander University
Sticker: $26,230
Net cost: $17,261
Limestone College
Sticker: $45,931
Net cost: $31,140
Midlands Technical College
Sticker: $18,657
Net cost: $6,722
Morris College
Sticker: $28,291
Net cost: $24,071
Newberry College
Sticker: $42,675
Net cost: $22,385
North Greenville University
Sticker: $40,742
Net cost: $31,622
Northeastern Technical College
Sticker: $22,230
Net cost: $9,976
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
Sticker: $21,720
Net cost: $9,278
Piedmont Technical College
Sticker: $29,198
Net cost: $15,532
Presbyterian College
Sticker: $56,729
Net cost: $20,053
South Carolina State University
Sticker: $34,014
Net cost: $26,885
South University
Sticker: $30,587
Net cost: $25,418
Southern Wesleyan University
Sticker: $40,294
Net cost: $19,926
Spartanburg Community College
Sticker: $23,856
Net cost: $3,268
Spartanburg Methodist College
Sticker: $32,188
Net cost: $15,614
Technical College of the Lowcountry
Sticker: $18,921
Net cost: $12,816
Tri-County Technical College
Sticker: $23,370
Net cost: $10,230
Trident Technical College
Sticker: $21,373
Net cost: $6,384
USC-Aiken
Sticker: $26,856
Net cost: $18,067
USC-Beaufort
Sticker: $26,533
Net cost: $20,500
USC-Columbia
Sticker: $29,522
Net cost: $22,002
USC-Lancaster
Sticker: $24,624
Net cost: $11,206
USC-Salkehatchie
Sticker: $24,624
Net cost: $15,515
USC-Sumter
Sticker: $24,624
Net Cost: $10,493
USC-Union
Sticker: $24,624
Net cost: $16,983
USC-Upstate
Sticker: $28,868
Net cost: $18,129
Voorhees College
Sticker: $30,926
Net cost: $23,455
Williamsburg Technical College
Sticker: $23,331
Net cost: $9,839
Winthrop University
Sticker: $31,124
Net cost: $19,603
Wofford
Sticker: $65,164
Net cost: $24,213
York Technical College
Sticker: $24,822
Net cost: $11,266
