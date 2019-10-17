Man, 33, killed in Lancaster County shooting, deputies say; suspect was free on bond

A man who was shot in Lancaster late Wednesday has died, officials said.

Domingo Dijon Champion, 33, died at Atrium Health hospital in Charlotte after he was airlifted following the shooting, said Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese. Champion had first been taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Lancaster after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds, Deese said.

Champion was found by police lying in the street around 7:30 p.m. on 16th Street near Brooklyn Avenue, Lancaster County deputies said. The area is just outside the Lancaster city limits.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a written statement Thursday that Raykevis DeMont Nesbit, 31, is believed to be the shooter. Nesbit fled on foot after the incident, deputies said.

A K-9 unit and other law enforcement officers searched for Nesbit after the shooting, but Nesbit has not been taken into custody, deputies said Thursday.

Deputies said law enforcement have warrants against Nesbit for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Faile and sheriff’s office spokesman Doug Barfield said Nesbit is believed to be the sole shooter.

No motive for the shooting was released.

Faile and Barfield said Nesbit should be considered armed and dangerous. Nesbit last lived on Shiloh Unity Road in Lancaster, deputies said.

Anyone with information should call police, Faile said.

Nesbit was free on bond after an arrest Sept. 16 in Lancaster for possession of narcotic drugs, according to South Carolina court records.

In June, Nesbit was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of resisting arrest in Lancaster County, court records show.

In 2018, Nesbit had a two-year prison sentence suspended after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence, court records show. In that case, he was sentenced to two years probation, records show.

The Lancaster shooting follows a mass shooting in late September where a suspect is accused of shooting 10 people after getting on stage at the Ole Skool nightclub. Two victims died in that club shooting.

In July 2018 a 23-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on 16th Street, deputies said.

Check back for updates.