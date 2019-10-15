Overturned tractor trailer backing up traffic on highway near Malfunction Junction

SHARE COPY LINK

An overturned tractor trailer is blocking multiple lanes of traffic on a section of a major highway that runs through Columbia, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday.

Two westbound lanes on Interstate 20 were closed following the collision that happened just before noon, SCDOT tweeted.

That is near Exit 64A, the junction with Interstate 26. That is in the area called Malfunction Junction.

Delays are expected, the Columbia Fire Department tweeted. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Information was not available on what caused the wreck, or how long it will take to clear the road.

There was no word on any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Listen to our daily briefing: