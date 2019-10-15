SC Supreme Court justices grill special prosecutor in Quinn public corruption case

SHARE COPY LINK

The five S.C. Supreme Court justices fired question after question Tuesday at special prosecutor David Pascoe about why he wanted to undo the conviction and no-prison sentence of ex-Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. in a high profile State House public corruption case.

For some five years, Pascoe has been doing the questioning in his role of special prosecutor as he has rung up a string of guilty pleas in State House public corruption cases where former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, former State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland and former Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, have all pleaded guilty.

Pascoe also won a conviction in a jury trial last year against former Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland. Harrison is appealing his conviction and 18-month prison sentence he was given in that case.

But the misconduct case of ex-Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, and Quinn’s no prison sentence, was the first corruption case that Pascoe himself was in the crosshairs.

In arguments to court Tuesday, Pascoe asserted state Judge Carmen Mullen allowed Quinn to avoid pleading guilty to a broad misconduct indictment and instead allowed him to plead guilty to a non-crime.

“She (the judge) can only sentence him (Quinn) on the acts he admits to committing. Am I wrong about that?” Associate Justice John Few asked Pascoe in the opening minutes of Pascoe’s argument to the high court.

“Absolutely — that is not correct, your honor,” replied Pascoe, who then explained how a state grand jury had indicted Quinn on a broad pattern of misconduct in office involving millions Quinn had illegally pocketed over the years. Pascoe also said he had expected state Judge Mullen to take all those charges into consideration when she sentenced him in February 2018.

But under a controversial last-minute plea deal that Pascoe asserts he was “blindsided by,” Mullen allowed Quinn to plead guilty to misconduct pertaining to only one narrow technical part of the grand jury’s sweeping indictment, Pascoe told the justices Tuesday.

In the sentencing hearing, Mullen told Pascoe, “As far as the court is concerned, he (Rick Quinn) is presumed innocent of these” other charges.

On Tuesday, Pascoe told the justices that the narrow offense — failing to file information on a statement of economic interest — to which Quinn pleaded guilty wasn’t even classified as a state crime and certainly not “misconduct in office.”

Allowing Quinn to plead guilty to a non-crime is a judicial error that could allow Quinn to claim at some future time that his misconduct guilty plea was a sham, Pascoe argued.

If the high court rules against him, Pascoe said, it should at least clarify that Quinn was, in fact, guilty of misconduct in office.

“If the highest court in the state says the defendant (Quinn) is guilty of misconduct in office, then we don’t have to worry about (Quinn) being on the courthouse steps saying, ‘See, I told you I didn’t do anything wrong.’”

In February 2018, Mullen sentenced Quinn to 500 hours of community service, two years’ probation and one year in prison, but she suspended the prison sentence.

Speaking after Pascoe, Quinn attorney Matthew Richardson was questioned by Associate Justice Buck James, who asked Richardson whether he considered Quinn as having been convicted of misconduct in office.

“He did not plead guilty to the indictment,” Richardson replied.

James pressed Richardson to clarify his answer: “Did he plead guilty to misconduct in office?”

Richardson replied, “He pled guilty, as the trial court said, to misconduct in office on a failure to disclose.”

That didn’t satisfy James: “You need to be able to say yes or no.”

Associate Justice John Kittredge then jumped in: “Did he plead guilty to misconduct in office? It’s yes or no.”

Richardson replied that Quinn had pleaded guilty “on a very limited set of facts.”

Chief Justice Don Beatty then asked, “He pled guilty to misconduct in office?”

Richardson said, “That’s correct your honor.”

Beatty: “Your vacillation is causing us a little bit of concern.”

Richardson then said the confusion was caused, at least in part, because “the state is appealing its own plea agreement.”

The dispute over whether Quinn pleaded guilty to misconduct in office was an example of several complex, messy and controversial issues before the justices Tuesday. It will likely be months before justices issue an opinion.

At one point, Chief Justice Beatty perhaps spoke for the court when he told Pascoe at one point, “You pled him (Quinn) to something that would not carry a sentence greater than the sentence he was given. What is the harm? I’m trying to understand why we are here. ... What’s the problem, other than he did not admit to the things you wanted him to admit to?”

