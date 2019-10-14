Blaze at storage facility backing up traffic on busy road, Columbia Fire Dept. says

SHARE COPY LINK

A blaze at a Richland County storage facility Monday backed up traffic on a busy road, the Columbia Fire Department said.

Multiple units went up in flames at LifeStorage, in the 7400 block of Garners Ferry Road, the fire department said on Twitter. That’s near the junction with Interstate 77.

The extent of the fire caused traffic to be blocked in the right lane of the road, heading east, in the densely-packed area with restaurants and retail businesses.

At least 16 storage units at the facility were destroyed by the blaze, the fire department said. The fire was put out at about 1:15 p.m., according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, but about $50,000 in damages were estimated by the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

