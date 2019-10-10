Two more arrested in deadly SC home invasion

SHARE COPY LINK

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department has charged two new suspects in a fatal home intrusion.

The sheriff’s department charged Daniel Goodwin, Jr., 26, and Joshua Davis, 25, with murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The two were charged with the shooting death of a 55-year-old Bowman man.

Earlier this month, deputies charged 34-year-old Brandon Brown in the case with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

“We were able to develop information that led to these subjects,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This brings the total of arrests in this case of what we believe was a robbery gone bad to three.”

On Sept. 17, a person called Orangeburg deputies to report that someone had been killed after a home invasion on Dibble Street.

The Times and Democrat identified the victim as Ervin E. Jones.

Investigators found the victim lying face up inside the home, according to the report, with a single spent bullet casing on the floor.

During the investigation, a witness told deputies that the victim was seen alive around 2 p.m. Witnesses told investigators they saw at least one person and possibly more enter the home prior to hearing a gunshot, police reports said. A witness also told police that he saw two people sitting in a car in the yard of the victim’s home before his death.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus formally presented Daniels and Davis their rights but deferred bond to circuit court during Wednesday’s hearing, the sheriff’s department said.

