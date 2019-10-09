South Carolina
York, Lancaster County schools earn S.C. Palmetto awards. Here’s who made the list.
Several York and Lancaster County schools received 2019 and 2018 Palmetto Gold and Silver awards from the S.C. Department of Education.
“The Palmetto Gold and Silver awards demonstrate a school’s commitment to excellence and ensuring every student meets the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a prepared statement. “This achievement is testament to the hard work of the students, teachers, and principals in each school community.”
The 2019 awards recognize school performance during the 2018-’19 school year, according to a release from the state department. Awards are based on scores in the recent S.C. school report cards.
The criteria for the rewards was revised on May 14, 2019, according to the state department.
The awards look at schools with high levels of academic achievement, schools that maintain growth and schools that have made progress in closing achievement gaps, according to a release from the Fort Mill school district.
For elementary and middle schools to receive a Palmetto Gold or Silver award, they must meet certain ratings for academic achievement and student progress, according to the education department. High school awards consider academic achievement, preparing for success, graduation rate and college/career readiness.
For detailed award guidelines, visit the education department’s website.
2019 Palmetto Gold award winners:
- Cotton Belt Elementary School, York
- Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies, Rock Hill
- Fort Mill High School, Fort Mill
- Fort Mill Middle School, Fort Mill
- Springfield Elementary School, Fort Mill
- Springfield Middle School, Fort mill
- Nation Ford High School, Fort Mill
- Banks Trail Middle School, Fort Mill
- Tega Cay Elementary School, Fort Mill
- Pleasant Knoll Middle School, Fort Mill
- Buford Elementary School, Lancaster County
- Indian Land Elementary School, Lancaster County
- Harrisburg Elementary School, Lancaster County
2019 Palmetto Silver award winners:
- Jefferson Elementary School, York
- Harold C. Johnson Elementary School, York
- Clover High School, Clover
- Oakridge Middle School, Clover
- Cherry Park Elementary School of Language Immersion, Rock Hill
- Gold Hill Middle School, Fort Mill
- York Preparatory Academy, a K-12 public charter school in Rock Hill
- Indian Land High School, Lancaster County
- Heath Springs Elementary School, Lancaster County
- Indian Land Middle School, Lancaster County
The state department also announced 2018 award winners under the new criteria. The awards are based on the 2018 S.C. report cards, which reflect school performance in the 2017-’18 school year:
2018 Palmetto Gold award winners:
- Richmond Drive Elementary School, Rock hill
- Fort Mill High School, Fort Mill
- Springfield Elementary School, Fort Mill
- Springfield Middle School, Fort Mill
- Nation Ford High School, Fort Mill
- Banks Trail Middle School, Fort Mill
2018 Palmetto Silver award winners:
- Jefferson Elementary School, York
Cotton Belt Elementary School, York
York Intermediate School, York
Clover High School, Clover
Oakridge Middle School, Clover
Northwestern High School, Rock Hill
Fort Mill Middle School, Fort Mill
Gold Hill Middle School, Fort Mill
Orchard Park Elementary School, Fort Mill
Sugar Creek Elementary School, Fort Mill
Pleasant Knoll Middle School, Fort Mill
York Preparatory Academy, a K-12 public charter school in Rock Hill
Buford Elementary School, Lancaster County
Indian Land Middle School, Lancaster County
