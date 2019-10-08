Woman told 911 a ‘Southern Charm’ star broke into her home. It was a lie, SC cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman called 911 at about 2 p.m. on a Friday afternoon to report a burglary in progress, claiming Kathryn Dennis, a star on the reality show Southern Charm was breaking into her house, according to multiple reports.

Lara Dawson, 33, told Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, police the reality show personality “was with a large man in a red shirt,” and the two were trying to force their way into her house, WCSC reports. But police said the story she told on Sept. 27 was a lie, the station reports.

The woman described Dennis as a “former friend,” according to WCSC.

When police showed up at the home, they did not find any evidence of people trying to break in to the home, but they did see old damage to a door, WCIV reports.

Dawson gave police a written statement, including that “she and Dennis had been friends since January or February, up until a few weeks ago,” according to WCIV.

When the cops got in touch with the Southern Charm star, she told them she had been with her lawyer during the alleged break-in attempt, according to WCBD. The lawyer confirmed the alibi with police, the station said.

Court records show officers arrested Dawson for filing a false police report on Sept. 28. She was released on a $1,500 bond the same day, according to online court records. Dawson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.

