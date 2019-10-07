Cheers! Hilton Head named Best Island in the U.S. by Condé Nast for 3rd year in a row

SHARE COPY LINK

People just can’t get enough of Hilton Head Island.

For the second time this year, a top travel magazine named Hilton Head the best island in the U.S.

On Monday, Condé Nast Traveler announced that Hilton Head earned the top spot in the 2019 Readers’ Choice “Best Islands in the U.S.” poll. It’s the third year in a row the magazine ranked the Lowcountry island at the top of its list.

Hilton Head outranked three Hawaiian islands — Maui, Oahu and the Big Island. Kiawah was the only other South Carolina island that made the list, coming in at No. 2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Condé Nast editors raved about Hilton Head, saying the 12-mile island feels “a world apart” from the South Carolina mainland — with something for every type of traveler, from foodies to beach bums and everything in between. They said Hilton Head’s restaurants have the kind of cuisine that could compete with major cities.

And again, Condé Nast readers showed a lot of love for other parts of the Lowcountry in 2019. Charleston was named the No. 1 Best Small City in the U.S., while Savannah came in at No. 4 on that list.

Condé Nast readers also love the Savannah-Hilton Head Airport, naming it as the No. 2 airport in the country.

The magazine said the Reader’s Choice awards are the “longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry” based on responses from nearly 600,000 readers (a record-breaking number of responses for the magazine).

Resorts in the Hilton Head area dominated the Reader’s Choice “Top Resorts of the South” list, including:

Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure magazine readers voted Hilton Head Island “Best Island” in the continental United States in 2019 for the fourth year in a row.

Here are just a few of the sights that keep travel magazines raving about Hilton Head, year after year.

A post shared by Mandy Matney (@mandy_in_hiltonhead) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

A post shared by Mandy Matney (@mandy_in_hiltonhead) on Jun 1, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

A post shared by Mandy Matney (@mandy_in_hiltonhead) on May 2, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

A post shared by Visit Hilton Head Island (@visithiltonhead) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:43pm PDT