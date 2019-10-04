Two dead, another injured in overnight shooting, Richland County sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

Two people were killed and a third person was hospitalized from injuries following a Thursday night shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department said it is investigating the shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Ballenton Road. That’s near the intersection of HardScrabble Road and Interstate 77.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

When they arrived, deputies said they found three people had been shot, two who died at the scene.

A third person was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

Information on that person’s condition was not available.

There is no word if any suspect, or suspects, have been identified or arrested, or a motive for the gunfire, but an investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

