South Carolina
Rock Hill woman bit man in domestic fight, tried to kill him with knife, police say
A Rock Hill woman is charged with trying to kill a man after she bit and stabbed him during a domestic dispute, police said.
Anitra Jeanelle Stevenson, 39, was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.
Stevenson is accused of attacking the man she was in a relationship with using a knife, Chavis said.
“The attempted murder charge was brought because of the knife that was used in the incident,” Chavis said.
Rock Hill officers responded to a home on Lucky Lane late Tuesday just before midnight, Chavis said.
The man had a puncture wound to an arm, a cut on his hand and a bite wound on his chest, according to Chavis and a police incident report.
The injuries were not life-threatening, Chavis said.
Police took photographs of the man’s injuries and seized the kitchen knife, according to the report.
Responding officers found Stevenson outside the home, then arrested her, police said.
A conviction for attempted murder in South Carolina carries up to 30 years in prison, state law shows. Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature can carry up to 20 years in prison for a conviction.
Stevenson remains at the York County jail without bond.
