Teens caught with stolen gun, ammo at high school, Richland County sheriff says

Two Columbia teenagers were charged with multiple crimes after they brought a gun and ammunition to their high school Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 14- and 15-year-old are students at Richland Northeast High School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That is near the intersection of East Boundary Road and Interstate 77.

The juveniles were caught after an administrator notified the school resource officer about the situation, according to the news release.

One student was discovered to have the pistol, which was reported stolen in Richland County, while the second was then found to be in possession of the weapon’s magazine and ammunition, the sheriff’s department said.

Both were removed from the campus, taken into custody, and are being held in the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

The 14-year-old was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, and unlawful carry of a pistol under 18, the sheriff’s department said.

The 15-year-old was also charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a pistol, and unlawful carry of a pistol under 18. Additional crimes for possession of a stolen pistol, and receiving stolen property under $2,000 were also filed against the 15-year-old, according to the release.

