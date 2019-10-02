Chester County pedestrian, 58, killed when struck by SUV, troopers say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Chester County pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV, troopers said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on S.C. 72, also called Saluda Road, east of Chester, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of S.C. Highway Patrol.

The person killed was a 58-year-old man, said Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker. The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police and coroner officials.

The man was walking in the roadway on S.C. 72 near Craig Brow Circle when he was struck by a 2001 Hyundai SUV driven by an 86-year-old man from Chester, Miller said.

There were no passengers in the SUV and no other injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed, Miller said.

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol and coroner’s office.

The traffic fatality is the eighth in Chester County in 2019, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety.