Dementia helped lead ex-SC DOT official Hardee to seek prostitute, land in prison

SHARE COPY LINK

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced John Hardee to seven months in prison for breaking his federal probation by trying to hire a prostitute in what turned out to be a Richland County Sheriff’s Department sting.

“You didn’t learn the last time — I hope you learn this time,” U.S. Judge Terry Wooten told Hardee, 72, of Columbia, explaining that Hardee had betrayed the trust the judge put in him by giving him an 18-month no-prison probation sentence in August after Hardee had pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in an FBI investigation.

During Wednesday’s nearly two-hour hearing at the federal courthouse in Columbia to determine whether Hardee would go to prison, Hardee’s lawyer Jack Swerling put a psychiatrist on the witness stand who testified that she had tested Hardee and he had met the criteria for being diagnosed with a mild case of dementia.

The dementia has somewhat impaired Hardee’s judgment and ability to control himself, but he still knew right from wrong, testified psychiatrist Donna Maddox.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That didn’t impress the judge who, just before he pronounced the sentence, told the court audience that “It doesn’t seem like he (Hardee) is somebody who is suffering from dementia to the point where he doesn’t know what he is doing.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney DeWayne Pearson, who in August had joined with Hardee’s defense lawyers in asking for probation, this time made it clear to Wooten that the prosecution wanted prison time for Hardee.

Within hours of getting his probation sentence, Pearson said, Hardee was in contact with someone he believed was a prostitute and was carrying out a complex plan to meet up with “her” and exchanging multiple text messages, Pearson told the judge.

Hardee, who was in court dressed in a jail jumpsuit said, apologized to his family and Judge Wooten “for betraying your trust.”

“To all of you, I can’t say I’m sorry enough,” Hardee said, reading his statement he clutched in his handcuffed hands. “There aren’t enough words to convey my regret.”

Hardee, who has been in jail since early August when he was arrested in Richland County for soliciting a prostitute, said his jail experience has shaken him because he has been with terrible criminals and heard “language used I did never experience.”

“One more thing,” Hardee told the judge, “I will not do it again. I will not cause any problem.”

Sending Hardee off to prison appears to put an end to a bizarre criminal saga that has captivated the public’s attention around South Carolina.

Up to this year, Hardee had been the picture of successful respectability. A Rotarian, a member of the prominent First Baptist Church, and former board member of the S.C.. Department of Transportation, Hardee is also the son-in-law of powerful State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence.

But in January, in surprise filings in federal court, Hardee and his lawyers announced he had agreed to plead guilty to a federal felony charge alleging he took part in a cover-up in an FBI investigation by telling an associate to destroy his emails so the FBI couldn’t look at them. It is a crime to obstruct a federal investigation.

In August, Judge Terry Wooten gave Hardee 18 months of probation instead of a prison sentence for three reasons: Hardee had never been accused of any crime, he was a good citizen and although the FBI investigated Hardee for possible bribery offenses, it could not prove he took a bribe. The only crime Hardee turned out to have committed was to have asked his associate to destroy emails.

Wooten told Harvey that to stay on probation, he must obey all state, federal and local laws.

But within hours of getting probation, Hardee began using his cell phone to set up a meeting with someone he believed was a prostitute he had contacted online, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Saw your ad! I am not law. Would like to meet u! What is the donation?” Hardee texted eagerly in his first texts to the “prostitute.”

Unknown to Hardee, the “prostitute” he contacted was a Richland County deputy detective posing online and in cell phone text messages as a woman selling sex.

Every now and then, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department sets up an elaborate sting operation using a sham prostitute’s house and a computer operations center in another location. All the interactions with potential “customers” are recorded on video and audio cameras and on cell phone text messages.

When Hardee showed up at “her” place on Aug. 8, a team of officers wearing guns and bulletproof vests pounced on him, arrested him and took him to the Richland County jail, where he was photographed and fingerprinted.

Hardee has remained in jail since his arrest, waiting for Judge Wooten to set a hearing date to see what sentence would be imposed for breaking the law by trying to hire a prostitute.

Hardee served on the Department of Transportation’s board from about 1998 to 2007 and again from 2014 to 2016.

After leaving prison, Hardee will serve three months on house arrest with electronic monitoring and three years of what is called “supervised release,” where he must check in with federal probation officers. He must also pay a $1,000 fine and do 40 hours of community service.

(This story will be updated.)