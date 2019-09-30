Lancaster crash involved school bus, log truck and cars, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash Monday afternoon in Lancaster County involved a school bus with 15 children onboard, a logging truck, two other vehicles and a pedestrian, emergency officials said.

None of the students had injuries in the crash on S.C. 9 that were reported as serious, said Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player.

The Lancaster County school district sent officials and another bus for the children, Player said.

Two of the 15 students on the bus were taken for medical treatment but their injuries were not life-threatening, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of S.C Highway Patrol.

Others involved in the crash were injured but as of Monday evening none of the injuries were fatal, Miller said.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on S.C. 9 between Lancaster and the Buford community in northeastern Lancaster County at the intersection of Clyburn Drive, Miller said.

Highway 9, also called Pageland Highway in that area, was shut down for more than three hours as the road is blocked in both directions, officials said.

The preliminary investigation into the crash shows the school bus was stopped to let off passengers, Miller said. The bus’ stop arm was deployed at the time, Miller said. An SUV was stopped behind the bus, and another vehicle was stopped in the opposite direction, Miller said.

The logging truck hit the vehicle behind the school bus, Miller said. That vehicle then hit the school bus in the rear, Miller said.

The impact caused the bus to cross the highway and hit the vehicle that was stopped facing the other direction, Miller said.

The vehicle that was hit by the logging truck then overturned, Miller said.

A person waiting to pick up a child from the bus was hit by crash debris, Miller said.

The logging truck went off the side of the road and hit trees, Miller said.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Miller said.

Emergency crews had to extricate one person from one of the cars, Player said.

At least one person from one of the other vehicles was transported by helicopter for medical treatment, Player said.

The extent of the injuries to the drivers of the two vehicles and the logging truck were not released.

About 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during the crash, Player said. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials were alerted to assist with the cleanup.

