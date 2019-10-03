Looking for hay rides and pumpkin fun? Here’s some fall fun in the York County region

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s the time of year for hayrides, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating and costumed fun.

Here are some fall events planned in York County and the surrounding region:

‘Tawba Fest

The Riverwalk community’s sixth annual ‘Tawba Fest is 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 in the River District of Riverwalk in Rock Hill.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There will be live music, craft beer, food trucks and shopping with a variety of vendors. The children’s area will offer face painting, balloon twisters and a visit from Panthers’ mascot Sir Purr from 5 to 6 p.m.

Country singer-songwriter Kelsey Ryan will perform at 5 p.m., followed by Todd Johnson & The Revolvers. The band keeps the lead role the same while rotating musicians for performances, according to the festival description.

Harvest on the Homestead

At Historic Brattonsville in McConnells, families can experience 19th century-style living during the first Harvest on the Homestead.

The event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1444 Brattonsville Road. Adult tickets are $8, seniors are $7 and children are $5. Culture and Heritage Museums members get free admission.

Participants can shell and grind corn, pick and run cotton through a gin, and learn how to cook foods common in the 19th century as families prepared for winter. The woodwork and blacksmith works show the traditional craft of the time, according Culture & Heritage Museums.

Children can bob for apples, run in the corn pit and compete in relay races. Visitors can see animals in the barnyard and petting zoo.

More information is available on the Historic Brattonsville website or call 803-684-2327.

Fall Frolic at the Greenway

The Anne Springs Close Greenway’s annual Fall Frolic is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 12-27.

The festival, entering its 10th year, includes wagon rides, hay bale mazes, farm animals, a corn maze, gem mining and more. Horse rides are $5 and available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Pumpkins are for sale at the pumpkin patch.

Parking is $5. A chaperon pass is $5 for non-members and free for members. Activity passes are $12 for members, $15 for non-members, and free for children 3 and younger.

More information is available on the website.

Fall festivals

Several churches in the region are hosting fall festivals.

The Indian Land Fall Festival is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at 8063 River Road. The event features more than 35 local and national performers and 200-plus vendors. Families can enjoy games, farm animals and arts activities. Armbands for childrens’ activities are $15 for both days. Parking is $5.

The Cotton Hills Farm Fair at 2575 Lowrys Highway is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Activities include a cotton maze, wagon rides, live bluegrass music and pumpkin carving. Food vendors will be on site. Participants can also visit barnyard animals and see how the farm’s grits are made. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for children and free for children age 1 and younger. Parking is free.

Black’s Peaches, 1800 Black Highway in York, hosts an autumn farm festival Saturdays until Oct. 26. Guests can visit with farm animals, enjoy hayrides and games, explore mazes and hear stories.

Fall Farm Fun at Bush-N-Vine Farm, on Highway 321 between York and Clover, offers pick-your-own pumpkins, wagon rides, apple cider, a bounce house and live music. Admission is $5 or free for children two and younger. Wagon rides to pick a pumpkin are $5 per person and include a $2 off coupon toward the cost of pumpkins. For a full schedule of events, visit the farm’s website.

Children also can enjoy fall activities during the Carowinds’ Great Pumpkin Fest select days through Oct. 27.

A full list of festivals is available on Visit York County’s website.