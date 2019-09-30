Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Lake Murray Boulevard crash, Columbia police say

Be aware of motorcycles on the roadways Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe.

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash during the Monday morning commute, the Columbia Police Department said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Kennerly Road, police tweeted. That’s near Interstate 26 and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.

It happened at about 7:45 a.m., during the morning commute, according to the tweet.

The motorcycle rider suffered significant leg injuries, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Further information on the motorcyclist’s condition was not available.

There is no word on the number of other vehicles involved, if there were any other injuries, or how long it took to reopen the road after the wreck was cleared.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.