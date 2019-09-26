1 dead in Lancaster rollover crash when car hits wire, trees, overturns, troopers say

SC highway patrol adds officers to fatal York County roads Increase in York County road fatal car crashes have South Carolina highway patrol adding more troopers. Sites include I77, Hwy 5, SC 49, US 321, US 21 and Paraham Road in Rock Hill, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Increase in York County road fatal car crashes have South Carolina highway patrol adding more troopers. Sites include I77, Hwy 5, SC 49, US 321, US 21 and Paraham Road in Rock Hill, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill.

One person was killed Thursday in a rollover crash in Lancaster County, police and coroner officials said.

The crash, first reported by The Herald Thursday morning, happened around 9 a.m on S.C. 200 east of the Catawba River about three miles from Great Falls, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1995 Ford sedan was driving on S.C. 200 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a guide wire, Miller said. The car then turned over and hit trees, Miller said.

The driver was transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte but later died from injuries sustained in the crash, Miller said.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese said Thursday her office expects to release the name of the person killed by Friday.

The collision was one of several in York, Chester and Lancaster counties Thursday. In a separate incident in Chester County Thursday, a person had serious injuries after a logging truck crash, officials said.

