‘Armed and dangerous’: Police name suspected gunman in Lancaster club mass shooting

Deputies in Lancaster County have murder warrants against a convicted felon in connection to the mass shooting at a nightclub on Saturday where two people died and eight more were wounded.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said late Wednesday that deputies have arrest warrants for Breante Deon Stevens, 31, of Lancaster, for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Stevens has not been caught and should be considered armed and dangerous, Faile said.

Stevens is charged with murder in the killing of Henry Lee Colvin at the Ole Skool club, deputies said.

Colvin, 29, of Rock Hill was one of the two men killed in the shootout. Aaron Harris, 28, of Kershaw in Lancaster County was shot and died, police and coroner officials said.

The mass shooting happened around 2:45 a.m Saturday at Ole Skool club on Old Charlotte Road outside Lancaster city limits.

Stevens was released from prison from a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2016 to cocaine distribution charges, South Carolina and Lancaster County court records show.

Stevens also was in prison before that for robbery, court records show.

Four victims were released from hospitals Monday. Four other victims were airlifted by helicopter Saturday from the shooting scene, officials said. Two remain in critical condition, another is stable and the fourth requires additional surgery but those injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Faile said.

The mass shooting prompted South Carolina police and federal agents to join the investigation. The Department of Homeland Security has joined the State Law Enforcement Division in assisting Lancaster deputies in searching for Stevens, Faile said.

“Our investigators, with the assistance of SLED, Homeland Security Investigations, and Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, and other agencies, have been working day and night investigating this case,” Faile said in a statement “They continue to locate and interview witnesses and gather physical evidence and are steadily developing what we believe is an accurate account of the events that occurred in Ole Skool Saturday morning. Our goal is to account for the deaths of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris as well as the injuries to the surviving victims and bring charges against all those who are responsible.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372.