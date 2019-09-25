Rock Hill school locked down after shooting nearby; suspect fired shots, cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A Rock Hill elementary school was on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting nearby, police said.

A man was arrested shortly after the shooting, officers said.

The shots fired call was reported to have come from the Sidney Street area around 11:10 a.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department. Officers determined the shots were fired on Florence Street, which is adjacent to Sidney Street, Chavis said.

Finley Road Elementary School, northwest of the shooting site, was placed on lockdown as a preventive measure, Chavis said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No students or staff were affected, police said.

Officers responding to Florence Street found a man who said he was shot at while dropping someone off at a home, Chavis said. The victim told police a man came out of the house with a handgun and fired a shot at him as he was leaving, police said. The victim called 911, officers said.

Two shell casings and a stolen gun were found at the crime scene, police said.

Officers located Mark Stephen Hayden, 60, at a home on Florence Street, Chavis said. Hayden was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen gun, according to police records.

After Hayden appears in court he will be transferred to the York County jail.

SHARE COPY LINK Video released by South Carolina officials shows a suspect shooting S.C. Highway Patrol trooper Paul Wise on June 2 after he stopped a suspect after a chase.