Evacuation at Midlands Tech Beltline Campus after threat, college says

There was an evacuation on Midlands Tech’s Beltline campus Wednesday after a bomb threat was made, according to the college.

The Wade Martin Building and Learning Resource Center were evacuated and several classes were canceled, a spokesperson for the college said in an interview with The State. The buildings are in Columbia, near the intersection of South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive.

The evacuation occurred after a threat was made, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the Midlands Tech College Police investigation, along with the Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Just before noon the buildings were evacuated, the college tweeted.

After a sweep of the campus, nothing was found and no injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

An all-clear was given at about 1 p.m. and the college said both the buildings had reopened and all classes from 2 p.m. and later would go according to normal schedule.

Information on the nature of the threat was not available, but the incident remains under investigation, according to Midlands Tech.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.