Traffic blocked on highway to Columbia after truck goes off overpass, SC cops say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Traffic heading toward Columbia on one of the state’s busiest interstates was blocked Wednesday morning after a collision that saw a truck go off an overpass, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on a westbound section of Interstate 26 in Charleston County, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

Just before 4 a.m., a 2018 Mack concrete truck was rear ended by a 2013 Toyota at the 214 mile marker on I-26, according to Southern.

The dump truck ran off the right side of the highway, and over bridge railing at the Bennett Yard Overpass before plummeting to the ground below, Southern said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The wreck sparked a fire, and fuel spilled on the road, WCSC reported.

After hitting the truck from behind, the Toyota ran off the road to the left, where it crashed into the median wall, according to Southern.

Both the driver of the truck and the Toyota were injured in the collision and rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, per Highway Patrol.

Information on their condition was not available.

While the wreck remains under investigation, all westbound lanes of I-26 were blocked until just after 7 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Detours were set up at Dorchester Road, but drivers on the interstate headed toward Columbia should expect delays on the morning commute.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing: