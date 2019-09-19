School in Chester County on lockdown, SLED bomb squad called, sheriff says

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A high school in Chester County is on lock down and a nearby elementary school on lock out until a South Carolina state police unit can investigate a bomb threat, law enforcement and school officials said.

The threat was made at Lewisville High School in Richburg, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Chester deputies and other police agencies are on scene, Dorsey said.

The school has not been evacuated, Dorsey said.

Law enforcement officials have not found explosives but are having the building searched, Dorsey said.

The school is on a low-level threat status and no one is allowed in or out until State Law Enforcement Division bomb squad checks the building, Dorsey said.

SLED bomb squad includes a specially-trained K-9 dog that searches for explosives, Dorsey said.

Lewisville Elementary School nearby was placed on lock out by school officials, officials said.

The Chester County School District issued a statement around 11:45 a.m. Thursday saying:

“We received a tip that there was a threat of a bomb on the school campus at Lewisville High School today. Administration and Police responded immediately. Lewisville Elementary was placed in Lock Out as an extra precaution and there is not a threat to the elementary school. The bomb dog from SLED is being brought in to search the campus. All students are safe and secure. The sheriff is currently on site, with extra law enforcement officers, as well as school and district administration. They are evaluating the situation. Law enforcement is doing its due diligence to ensure everyone is safe. Once they give us an all clear, we will have students return to class. Please be patient and let our professionals do their job to keep our students and staff safe. We will give you an update when possible but this is still a fluid process.”

