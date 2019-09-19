Woman bitten in suspected shark attack on popular South Carolina beach, family says

Afraid of sharks? Here are 12 tips to reduce your chances of getting attacked Shark attacks are a rare occurrence, but there are a few things you can do to reduce your chances of getting bit—besides staying out of the ocean. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shark attacks are a rare occurrence, but there are a few things you can do to reduce your chances of getting bit—besides staying out of the ocean.

A woman needed 29 stitches after she was attacked by a possible shark off a popular South Carolina beach, according to her family.

Erica Hedrick was in the water off the beach on Isle of Palms Sunday when she was attacked, according to her cousin Katie Isbell, who was with her on vacation.

Desirée Fragoso, city administrator for the City of Isle of Palms, said in an email, “It is believed to have been a shark bite.”

“We were at the beach yesterday when a shark slammed into the side of my left arm and then bit Erica’s foot. We are so blessed it wasn’t any worse than this,” Isbell said on Facebook.

Erica Hedrick had to get 29 stitches after the attack, her family said. Screengrab Facebook

A day after the attack, Isbell said, “Erica is doing great and we are still here trying to make the best of our vacation. just pray for her pain and both of our minds. this was a very traumatic experience for us both.”

Isle of Palms is a barrier island near Charleston that is popular with beachgoers.