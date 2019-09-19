Body found dumped on Midlands road sparks investigation, sheriff’s office says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found dumped on the side of a Midlands road, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic was stopped from driving in the area of Damascus Church Road Wednesday evening after the body was discovered, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

That was done so deputies, along with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents, could scour the crime scene for evidence, according to the post.

The road was clear by 11 p.m., and the sheriff’s office said the person did not die where the body was discovered. The sheriff’s office is calling the death a homicide.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We believe this scene was were the body was dumped,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Deputies said the man’s body was wrapped in a blanket when it was discovered by a woman, WACH reported.

The man will not be publicly identified until his family is notified by Kershaw County Coroner David West.

West told The State he does not expect to release information on the homicide until Friday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.