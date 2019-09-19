South Carolina
Winthrop University named one of ‘Best Colleges for Your Money,’ earns multiple honors
Winthrop University has again racked up several accolades.
For the second time, Money Magazine has named Winthrop in its 2019 list of Best Colleges for Your Money.
“Receiving this third-party endorsement by Money Magazine for two years in a row reinforces Winthrop’s goal of keeping the cost of college within reach for families, a goal that is prioritized in the Winthrop Plan, the university’s strategic plan,” Winthrop President Dan Mahony said in a statement.
Winthrop is ranked 688 out of 744 colleges that met Money Magazine’s standards for affordability, educational quality, and alumni success and earnings, according to the list.
It costs an estimated $29,400 a year to attend Winthrop without financial aid and $18,100 with aid for 2019-’20, according to Money Magazine. About 80% of Winthrop students receive grants.
The average Winthrop student debt is $27,000, according to Money Magazine. Winthrop graduates earn an average of $43,200 early in their career.
Money Magazine screened about 2,000 four-year colleges and universities from across the nation, according to a release from Winthrop. Institutions not included in the list were ones with a below-average graduation rate, financial difficulty or fewer than 500 students.
To rank quality of education, Money Magazine factored items such as six-year graduation rate, student-to-faculty ratio, financial difficulties faced by the institution and number of Pell Grant recipients.
Affordability measured the net price of a degree from the institution, affordability for low-income students and average student debt.
The rankings also weigh outcomes, which factors graduates’ earnings, according to Money Magazine.
Other accolades:
- Winthrop was named to U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 edition of “Best Colleges.” The school ranked 17th among colleges in the South.
- Washington Monthly earlier this year honored Winthrop’s ability to encourage students to vote. For the second year in a row, Winthrop was among the top 80 schools for student voting in the 2019 Washington Monthly College Rankings.
- The Princeton Review named Winthrop among the “Best in the Southeast” in the “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”
