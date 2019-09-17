They said it was love, but he’s an inmate and she was a prison guard, SC officials say

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

A prison guard was fired after she was arrested Monday for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate that included sending nude pictures to the prisoner who she said she loved, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

Bianca Davis was a correctional officer at McCormick Correctional Institution, SCDOC said in a news release.

The 28-year-old Lincolnton, Georgia resident was fired from the South Carolina prison after she was charged with misconduct in office, according to the news release.

The personal relationship between inmate and guard took place from May 1 through June 2, where Davis “willfully, dishonestly, and with corrupt intent (engaged) in misconduct,” an affidavit shows.

Investigators said Davis sent nude pictures to the inmate on a contraband cellphone he was not allowed to have, according to the affidavit.

Davis is also accused of using Facebook to send messages to the inmate where she told him how she could sneak prohibited items into the prison, SCDOC said.

Davis and the inmate also used Facebook to declare their love for each other, the affidavit shows.

If convicted, Davis would find herself on the other side of the bars and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine, according to South Carolina law.

