Rock Hill teen killed in Lancaster shooting, officials say
A Rock Hill teen has died after being shot and killed Sunday in Lancaster, officials said.
Gunshot victim Jaquavious Neely, 19, died at Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster, said Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.
Neely died around 4:15 p.m., coroner officials said.
The shooting happened near Carmel Road, according to The Herald’s news partner, WBTV.
No arrests had been made as of late Sunday night, according to law enforcement officials.
The killing remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.
