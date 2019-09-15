Columbia man killed in crash after car flips, Lexington County coroner says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A Columbia man was killed in a Saturday night crash on a Midlands highway, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

Jeff Coswell was identified as the man who died when the vehicle he was a passenger in flipped during a collision, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The wreck occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of US-321 in Gaston, according to the news release. That’s near the intersection with Old Wire Road, and close to the juncture with Interstate 26.

The 49-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when the southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned, the coroner’s office reported.

Coswell died at the scene of the crash from the injuries he suffered in the wreck, Fisher said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the release.

Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

There is no word on what caused the collision, or if any criminal charges will be filed.

The crash is still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.