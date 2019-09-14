SC inmate found dead in prison cell identified

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

An inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution was found dead in his cell after what prison officials believe was an attack by a cellmate.

Corrections officers found Matthew Williams dead Friday morning at the prison in Ridgeville, a South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

The department’s police services are investigating the death as a homicide, and charges against Williams’ cellmate are expected to be filed soon, a spokesperson said.

Few details were available about Williams on Saturday. A search for him in the Department of Corrections’ online records turned up no results.

The suspect has not been identified.

Lieber Correctional Institution is a maximum security prison.