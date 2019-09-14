NASCAR bans some gun industry ads. ‘Is NASCAR anti-gun now?’ retailer asks

President Trump praises NASCAR drivers, fans for standing during the national anthem While honoring NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. at the White House on Monday, President Trump praised NASCAR's drivers and fans for standing during the national anthem. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK While honoring NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. at the White House on Monday, President Trump praised NASCAR's drivers and fans for standing during the national anthem.

NASCAR has begun rejecting gun industry ads depicting ‘assault-style rifles’ and some other legal firearms, a national online firearms seller said in criticizing the move.

“Is NASCAR anti-gun now?” officials with K-Var Corp. asked in a recent blog.

K-Var officials said they and other firearms retailers and manufacturers learned of the ban in mid-August from their media sales agent, National Event Publications.

In an Aug. 19 message to K-Var and other gun industry clients, the media sales agent said it had “just heard from NASCAR on a number of gun related ads and unfortunately, due to a gradual shift in NASCAR’s position on guns, these ads must be edited/changed — especially those that are depicted as assault-style rifles/sniper rifles.

“NASCAR is still open to some of the less controversial gun accessories, concealed carry, or classes,” according to the National Event Publications message, which K-Var posted in its blog.

“What does that even mean?” K-Var asked of the phrase “gradual shift on guns.” “Do they have any clue who their base audience is? Do they not know the ramifications, the fervent uproar and boycotts the pro Second Amendment supporters have waged against the likes of Dick’s Sporting Goods or Yeti Coolers?”

This is a developing story.