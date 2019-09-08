South Carolina
One person killed while walking in road in Midlands-area crash, SC Highway Patrol says
One person was killed late Saturday night in a Midlands-area crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The death occurred after a pedestrian was hit by a Chevrolet Malibu near Santee, Cpl. Sonny Collins said Sunday morning.
It was about 10 p.m. when the person was walking on Cleveland Street in Orangeburg County, according to Collins.
The Chevy was heading east on the road when the pedestrian was hit and died at the scene, Collins said.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the person after notifying the next of kin.
The driver of the Chevy was not injured in the collision and no charges are expected, Collins said.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
