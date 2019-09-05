Hurricane Dorian on Hilton Head: Here’s what it looks like neighborhood by neighborhood

Some tree damage in Hilton Head’s Port Royal Plantation from Hurricane Dorian Some trees were left toppled over or with broken limbs in Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head Island after Hurricane Dorian made its way up the South Carolina coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some trees were left toppled over or with broken limbs in Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head Island after Hurricane Dorian made its way up the South Carolina coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian lashed Beaufort County between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning with tropical-storm force winds, causing fairly significant tree damage from the north end to the south end.

Though the storm stayed further off the coast than forecasters predicted, Hilton Head Island had many downed trees early Thursday morning as Dorian continued to deliver damaging wind and rain.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue ceased operations at 1:55 a.m. due to weather conditions but began surveying damage and clearing trees at daybreak.

Here’s the latest updates from Island Packet reporters across the island surveying storm damage. We will be updating this story throughout the day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

What’s going on in your neighborhood? Send us photos and updates to mmatney@islandpacket.com

North End

Hilton Head Plantation: At least 20 trees down (that we could count) throughout the plantation, including one blocking the main gate earlier this morning that has been removed. The Dolphin Head area appeared to get the brunt of the storm. No flooding is apparent.

Dolphin Head area:

A large tree blocks roadway Thursday morning in Dolphin Head Park on Hilton Head’s north end.

A tree falls close to a home across the street from Dolphin Head Park.

Another tree falls close to a home near Dolphin Head Park.

A 25-foot tree lies across both lanes of traffic at the intersection of Dolphin Head Drive and Seabrook Drive in Hilton Head Plantation Sept. 5.

The Rookery

Main Gate:

Port Royal Plantation

Less than 1.5 inches of rain reported. Debris on roads and in yards. Several trees down along Port Royal Drive.

Port Royal Drive:

A tree down in Port Royal Plantation Thursday morning on North Port Royal Drive. Jessica Koscialniak

Tree branches that snapped in Hurricane Dorian’s winds are seen on Thursday morning in Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head Island.

Other north end neighborhoods

Hilton Head hospital area:

A large tree blocks both lanes of traffic on Hospital Center Boulevard near Hilton Head Hospital on Sept. 5.

Fish Haul Park:

Debris found on Mitchellville Rd., Fish Haul Beach Park accessible from Baygall Rd. Jessica Koscielniak

Debris found on Mitchellville Rd., Fish Haul Beach Park accessible from Baygall Rd. Jessica Koscielniak

Squire Pope:

A man walks down the street in the Squire Pope neighborhood on Hilton Head Island after the eye of Hurricane Dorian traveled north off the South Carolina coast, Thursday September 5, 2019. Jessica Koscielniak / jkoscielniak@mcclatchy.com) Jessica Koscielniak

Mid Island

Palmetto Dunes: Large trees lie on the side of Queens Folly Road, the entrance to Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island. The community had 6,000 people without power Thursday morning due to Hurricane Dorian.

Shelter Cove: Tree down near exit from Shelter Cove to U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island. No other downed trees in the area. Debris on the road but not it.

South End

Coligny Beach area: People were walking on the beach around 8 a.m. and the dunes appeared to survive the storm.

Hurricane Dorian did not deter bicyclists the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, who biked on Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island. Sammy Fretwell sfretwell@thestate.com

View from Coligny Beach after Hurricane Dorian hit Hilton Head Island overnight. Sammy Fretwell

Sea Pines

Tree down at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Sammy Fretwell

Entrance:

Sea Pines Entrance Sammy Fretwell

Harbour Town

SHARE COPY LINK The wind and rain started to pick up on Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian reached the island. Water was already lapping over the boards of the new Harbour Town pier by the afternoon.

Liberty Oak at Harbortown survives. Boats appear to be undamaged Sammy Fretwell