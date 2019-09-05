Hurricane Dorian on Hilton Head: Here’s what it looks like neighborhood by neighborhood

What’s going on in your neighborhood? Send us photos and updates to mmatney@islandpacket.com
North End
Hilton Head Plantation: At least 20 trees down (that we could count) throughout the plantation, including one blocking the main gate earlier this morning that has been removed. The Dolphin Head area appeared to get the brunt of the storm. No flooding is apparent.
Dolphin Head area:
The Rookery
Main Gate:
Port Royal Plantation
Less than 1.5 inches of rain reported. Debris on roads and in yards. Several trees down along Port Royal Drive.
Port Royal Drive:
Other north end neighborhoods
Hilton Head hospital area:
Fish Haul Park:
Squire Pope:
Mid Island
Palmetto Dunes: Large trees lie on the side of Queens Folly Road, the entrance to Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island. The community had 6,000 people without power Thursday morning due to Hurricane Dorian.
Shelter Cove: Tree down near exit from Shelter Cove to U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island. No other downed trees in the area. Debris on the road but not it.
South End
Coligny Beach area: People were walking on the beach around 8 a.m. and the dunes appeared to survive the storm.
Sea Pines
Entrance:
Harbour Town
The wind and rain started to pick up on Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian reached the island. Water was already lapping over the boards of the new Harbour Town pier by the afternoon.
