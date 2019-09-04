Police investigating after ‘not credible threat’ at Rock Hill school, officials say

FBI warns students against making school threats FBI Supervisory Special Agent Frank Nivar announces Aug. 22, 2018 a partnership with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn students about not making school threats. Threats have surged since the Parkland shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FBI Supervisory Special Agent Frank Nivar announces Aug. 22, 2018 a partnership with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn students about not making school threats. Threats have surged since the Parkland shooting.

Police are investigating after a threat of violence was made by a student Wednesday at a school in Rock Hill, officials said.

The threat was reported around 3:15 p.m. at Saluda Trail Middle School, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department. The school resource officer determined the threat was not credible but an investigation is ongoing, Allmon said.

“We are still investigating but at this point, we do not believe this was a credible threat,” Allmon said. “We will be following up with students and staff.”

The reported threat was heard then circulated among students, then school administrators were contacted and a school resource officer became involved, Allmon said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It remains unclear if any charges will be filed, Allmon said.

Rock Hill school officials praised the students who reported the threat. It remains unclear if the student who made the threat will face disciplinary measures from the school or Rock Hill school district.

The threat was determined to be “not credible,” according to a statement sent to parents Wednesday by Elissa Cox, principal at Saluda Trail Middle School.

Rock Hill schools spokesman Mychal Frost released the statement to The Herald late Wednesday. The statement said:

“Good evening families, this is Elissa Cox with an important message. At approximately 3:15 PM today, Wednesday, September 4, we received information about a threat of violence made by a student. Immediate action was taken by the school administration and our School Resource Officer upon receiving the information to investigate, and appropriate actions have been taken to ensure the safety of all students.

“While the threat is not credible, we wanted to make you aware of the situation and let you know it is safe to send your student to school. Making a threat can have serious consequences for the perpetrator. Thank you to the individuals who reported the threat to administration. The safety of our students and employees is our top priority.

“We appreciate your continued support of a safe and secure environment for our students and employees. We look forward to welcoming our students and employees at school in the morning. Thank you.”

Check back for updates on this story.