2 dead in York crash include Lashawn Daniels; wrote songs for Beyonce, Michael Jackson

One of the two people killed in a York County crash Tuesday near Rock Hill was Grammy award winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels, officials and Daniels’ family said.

The Herald reported Tuesday after the crash on S.C.5 east of Rock Hill that two people were killed, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Two others were hurt, troopers said.

Daniels, 41, was identified Thursday morning in a written statement as one of Tuesday’s crash fatality victims by York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Daniels’ wife, April, released a statement Wednesday saying her husband had been killed in a car crash in South Carolina, the Associated Press and other outlets reported.

Daniels’ residence was listed by Gast as Waxhaw, N.C., in Union County, east of Charlotte and northeast of York County.

The other man who died in the crash was Jackie Dean Moss, 32, from Kings Mountain, N.C., Gast said.

Gast said that Moss was driving a truck that struck a van driven by Daniels. Both vehicles caught fire, Gast said.

Gast said that positive identification is pending DNA confirmation.

The statement from Daniels’ wife said:

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member, and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina,” April Daniels said in the statement. “Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family.”

Celebrities sent out condolences through Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites. His death was reported in the New York Times, CNN, Billboard and other entertainment news outlets.

Daniels, 41, wrote “Say My Name” for Destiny’s Child featuring Beyonce, the Associated Press reported. He also wrote songs for Toni Braxton, Tamar Braxton, and other popular entertainers including Whitney Houston. He also contributed on Beyoncé’s “Telephone,” Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love” and Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World.”

Daniels, nicknamed Big Shiz, was known by his Twitter handle @BigShiz.

The wreck involved three vehicles, troopers said.

Two people from Rock Hill were hurt in the collision on S.C. 5 east of Rock Hill near the Catawba River bridge that leads to Lancaster County, Trooper Joe Hovis of S.C. Highway Patrol said.

