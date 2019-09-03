Motorcycle driver killed, another hurt, in crash south of Rock Hill, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcycle driver was killed and another driver was hurt in a crash Sunday in York County south of Rock Hill, troopers said.

The wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. on U.S. 21 near the intersection of Whispering Pines Road, said Sgt. Bill Rhyne with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was turning left onto U.S. 21 when the cycle collided with a 2010 sedan, Rhyne said.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, Rhyne said. The name of the motorcycle driver has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver of the sedan, a Lancaster man, was injured and taken to Springs Memorial Hospital for his injuries, Rhyne said.

The crash remains under investigation by S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates.