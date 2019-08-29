Serial thief took vehicles on test drives and never returned, Richland Co. sheriff says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department urges residents to used internet safety exchange zones like the one in this file photo. News & Observer

A South Carolina man who stole multiple vehicles has been arrested, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Terry Jermaine Johnson Jr. took cars and motorcycles on test drives and never returned, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 20-year-old used social media and resale apps, like Craigslist and Letgo, to set up meetings with the owners of the vehicles, eventually robbing five of them, according to the news release.

In all instances he told the owners he was interested in buying the vehicles before driving off.

The first crime occurred on April 24, when Johnson stole a 2006 Ford Taurus, the sheriff’s department said.

Johnson repeated the scheme on May 16 and June 4, stealing a 2008 Suzuki GSX 1300R motorcycle from two different people, according to the release.

He stole two more motorcycles, a 2012 BMW S1000rr on July 22 and a 2006 Honda CBR1000 on Aug. 11, the sheriff’s department reported.

The sheriff’s department said it tracked down Johnson, and on Tuesday he was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was charged with five counts of grand larceny.

More charges are possible, as investigators believe Johnson used the scheme to steal other vehicles, according to the release.

Anyone who believes they are one of Johnson’s victims is asked to call 803-576-3000.

Sheriff Leon Lott asks people to use Richland County’s internet safety exchange zones, which are monitored by the department. Zones are located at the department’s main headquarters, 5623 Two Notch Road; at Region 1, Headquarters, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd.; at Region 3, Headquarters 6429 Bishop Ave.; at Region 4, Headquarters 1019 Beatty Road; and at Region 6 Headquarters, 118 McNulty St.

