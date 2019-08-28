Middle school student charged after making bomb threat, Lexington County Sheriff says

A Lexington County middle school student was charged with making threats to a school. The Wichita Eagle

A South Carolina boy was charged after making threats about bringing a bomb to school, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The boy is a student at Beechwood Middle School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

He told a classmate that he had a bomb in his book bag, according to the news release.

An investigation showed he “did not have any explosive devices in his possession,” the sheriff’s department said.

After being interviewed by deputies, the student was charged with making threats to a school, according to the release.

His identity is not being made public because he is under the age of 17, the sheriff’s department said.

The boy was released to the custody of his parents and will have to appear in Lexington County Family Court, but no date has been scheduled, according to the release.

“Lexington County School District One administration notified us about the threat after the classmate’s guardian reported the incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “We responded immediately to the student’s residence for further investigation.”

There was no word if the boy had been suspended or expelled.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.