Person walked up to occupied house in Clover. Then the shooting started, police say

Police in Clover are investigating a shooting into a home late Saturday. A woman was inside the house, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 100 block of Queensgate Road where the shots had been fired into a house, said Capt. Logan McGarity of Clover Police Department.

A woman inside the house was not injured despite bullets entering the home, McGarity said.

The house had property damage from several bullets, including the front door, a front window and a flat-screen television inside the house, according to a police report. One of the bullets was found embedded in the front door, police said. Damage was estimated at around $2,000.

Clover police and crime scene technicians from the York County forensics unit responded to the shooting scene and found six shell casings, the report stated.

Witnesses told police a person approached the home and fired the shots before fleeing on foot.

A law enforcement K-9 unit responded, but the track ended nearby.

The shooting remains under investigation, McGarity said. Anyone with information should call Clover police at 803-222-9494.