Rabid animal attacks person on popular Charlotte greenway, prompting community alert

A raccoon later confirmed to be rabid attacked a person on a popular Charlotte greenway, prompting a community alert by the Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday night.

Health officials notified residents of the McAlpine Creek Park area of east Charlotte that the raccoon in Wednesday’s attack tested positive for the potentially fatal disease, according to a news release by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control Division. The park is near Monroe Road.

Officials have released no other details about the attack, including if the person was bitten and is undergoing shots to kill the rabies virus. The attack was the eighth confirmed rabies case in the county this year, officials said in the release.

In Gaston County last Sunday afternoon, a fox bit a homeowner in his leg after dashing from woods into the man’s yard, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The fox was the fourth confirmed rabies case of the year in the county, according to a Facebook post by the Gaston County Police Department.

