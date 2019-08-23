A York County nonprofit had its donations stolen, again. Five times in a week.

Lake Wylie SC thrift shop robbed of donations Sweet Repeat thrift shop in Lake Wylie had items taken. The South Carolina nonprofit sells items and donates money to charity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sweet Repeat thrift shop in Lake Wylie had items taken. The South Carolina nonprofit sells items and donates money to charity.

Sweet Repeat Thrift Store is facing another round of donation thefts.

The Lake Wylie nonprofit off Charlotte Highway takes donations and sells them at thrift store prices. Money raised goes to scholarships and community service causes. Last year the group contributed almost $85,000 to nearly two dozen groups.

Sweet Repeat has had issues with theft in the past. Several times, people have stolen items from unlocked donation sheds, The Herald has reported.

This week, there have been more thefts, including one where a woman stayed in a storage building for an hour, store officials said.

“We just can’t let this keep happening,” said Cathy Mann, Sweet Repeat president.

New surveillance cameras showed three people in a black Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Traverse, Aug. 15 stop at the donation shed behind the Lake Wylie Plaza building.

“It looks like, according to the pictures, the same crew,” Mann said. “It’s all a group, it appears.”

According to York County Sheriff’s Office reports, the suspects are two women, about ages 55-65 and 15-20, and a man, age 55-65. The older woman has red hair. The other woman appears to have blue or purple dye across the top of her hair. The man appears to be balding.

Police said the two women appear to be the same suspects in incidents Aug. 16, 20 and 21.

In the Aug. 21 incident, video shows a woman enter the donation area just after midnight. The woman arrived on foot, from the direction of Lake Wylie library. The video shows the woman close the door behind her and remain in the building. Footage shows she leaves with items an hour later, in the opposite direction.

In another incident Aug. 18, surveillance video shows three people in a gray Acura SUV arrive just before 2 a.m. Two men, age 45-44, with brown to gray hair were wearing hats and a woman with long brown hair, age 35-45, took items from the shed.

Sweet Repeat is working to add locks to the storage area. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.