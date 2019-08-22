Columbia man killed in Bush River bar shooting identified by Richland County coroner

Two people were killed in a shooting at a bar on Bush River Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Street View image from February 2019. © 2019 Google

One of the people killed in a Thursday morning bar shooting has been identifed as a Columbia man by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Tolliver E. Wise was one of four people shot at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road in Columbia, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The 29-year-old died at the bar after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the news release.

“We lost a terrific young man in this battle, and McCary’s is offering their deepest condolences and prayers to this persons family as they begin to make preparations to lay their loved one to rest,” read a post on the bar’s Facebook page.

Another person, only identifed as a 35-year-old, was also killed in the shooting, dying after being rushed to an area hospital, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two others, a 25- and 33-year-old were injured in the shooting and are being treated at an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Information on their condition was not available.

All four were shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

Three of the shooting victims were patrons, and one was an employee, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies received a 911 call about the shooting at about 2:15 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department. The bar is near the intersection of Bush River Road and St. Andrews Road.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that the suspected shooter had been told Wednesday to leave the bar, a department spokesperson said.

Early Thursday morning he returned with an acquaintance. An argument ensued after he was asked to leave again and the suspect pulled a pistol and began firing indiscriminately, the spokesperson said.

A search is underway for the suspect. It is uncertain whether the suspect left the bar on foot or in a car.

Investigators are also trying to identify the shooter’s acquainance, but have not listed that person as a suspect in the crime.

The shooting remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

