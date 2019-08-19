‘American Idol’ to host auditions in SC next week. Here’s what you should know

Bluffton high school student Lee Jean’s scintillating run on FOX’s ‘American Idol’ Though Bluffton's Lee Jean bowed out on "American Idol" March 10, 2016, the run he made on the mega-hit show — from open auditions in Savannah last July to the top 8 — was unquestionably remarkable. Jean, a junior at Bluffton High School, just tur Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Though Bluffton's Lee Jean bowed out on "American Idol" March 10, 2016, the run he made on the mega-hit show — from open auditions in Savannah last July to the top 8 — was unquestionably remarkable. Jean, a junior at Bluffton High School, just tur

“American Idol” will host auditions in Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26 for its next season.

The long-running TV singing contest will host the auditions at the University of South Carolina’s Pastides Alumni Center, at 900 Senate St.

Want to audition? Make sure you meet the eligibility requirements, which include being a 15 to 28 years old and a legal U.S. resident..

If you meet the criteria, register online beforehand, download and sign a release form and story form and bring the documents to the casting call.

And if you can’t make it to sing your heart out in-person, you can submit an online audition or travel to one of the other auditions happening around the country this year.

“American Idol” premiered on Fox in 2002 and ran for 15 seasons. It was picked up by ABC for a revival, and has aired on that network since last year, with Ryan Seacrest resuming his hosting duties with new judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The most recent ‘Idol’ winner is 18-year-old Laine Hardy from Louisiana.

Teddy Kulmala contributed to reporting.