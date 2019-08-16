Sheriff releases video of shootout with robbery suspects; 1 is a felon let out early

Bank robbery suspects fire on deputies after chase The suspects in a Northeast Columbia bank robbery shot more than a dozen rounds at Richland County deputies after a chase led to a neighborhood cul-de-sac. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The suspects in a Northeast Columbia bank robbery shot more than a dozen rounds at Richland County deputies after a chase led to a neighborhood cul-de-sac.

A deputy ducks in his police cruiser and calls out “Shots Fired. Shots Fired” over the radio as bank robbery suspects shoot at him and his partner, a video released by the Richland sheriff’s department shows.

Friday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he can’t think of another profession where life can turn to death so quickly. But on Thursday, his department was lucky, he said. Neither of the deputies who were shot at were hurt.

A suspect, Devanta Boyd, 26, who fired on the deputies is a convicted felon who was released early from prison, Lott said. The other two suspects, Devin Mincey, 26, and Daniel Williams, 19, had minor criminal records.

At a Friday midday news conference, the guns used against the deputies were displayed — guns that are made for death, not protection, Lott said. The suspects used a Taurus pistol and a Glock handgun with an extended clip and a Mac 11 machine pistol, the preferred gun of 1980s drug cartels, Lott said.

“It’s a pray and spray,” Lott said. “It’s not accurate at all.”

All three are charged with attempted murder and armed robbery after they held up an AllSouth Federal Credit Union and led police on a 30-minute chase in northeast Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Boyd “is part of that five percent committing 85 percent of our crime,” Lott said. “That five percent needs to be locked up and kept locked up.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.