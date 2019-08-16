Rock Hill felon out of prison for shooting had gun while trafficking crack, cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A Rock Hill man recently released from prison who had a gun in public was charged with trafficking crack, police said.

Darshay Jamar Neely, 31, was arrested late Wednesday following a foot chase south of downtown Rock Hill after police were called about a man with a gun, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

Neely was spotted then ran on foot, but was captured, Chavis said.

Neely had a loaded 9mm pistol with a full magazine, according to a police department report. Officers also found almost 15 grams of crack cocaine and the opioid Fentanyl, according to Chavis and the report.

No one was injured and no shots were fired, according to police.

Neely is charged with second-offense trafficking crack, possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school or park, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, illegal gun possession, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Under South Carolina law, a person convicted of a violent felony cannot possess weapons or ammunition.

According to South Carolina court records, Neely was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2009 for shooting a man in the back during a Rock Hill robbery at an apartment complex. York County records show Neely pleaded guilty in that case to assault and battery with intent to kill.

Neely also has past convictions for drugs and weapons, court records show.

Neely remains in the York County jail under a $195,000 bond.