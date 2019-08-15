‘Man with a gun’ inside Walmart turned out to be shopper with sunglasses, SC cops say

El Paso mourns after 22 die in mass shooting El Paso residents set up a memorial and hold vigils after a gunman killed 22 people in a mass shooting inside a Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso residents set up a memorial and hold vigils after a gunman killed 22 people in a mass shooting inside a Walmart.

A man walking into Walmart with a pair of sunglasses prompted a police response, media outlets report.

Police received a call that someone with a gun was walking into the Walmart in Greer, South Carolina on Thursday afternoon, according to the Greenville News.

Officers arrived and wouldn’t let anyone go in the store while they investigated the situation, FOX Carolina reported.

But after looking at surveillance footage, police say they discovered the man was carrying a pair of sunglasses and not a gun, according to WYFF.

Officers kept looking for the man but he had already left, WYFF reported.

This incident comes after at least eight Walmarts were threatened over the weekend, CNN reports, following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3 that left 22 people dead.