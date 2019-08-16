Rock Hill’s York Tech adding new certificate, associate programs. Here’s what to know

York Tech camp in Rock Hill teaches kids how to design video games Students in grades eighth-through-12th learned how to design their own video games at York Technical College's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, summer camp this week. The classes are being offered through a partnership with the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Students in grades eighth-through-12th learned how to design their own video games at York Technical College's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, summer camp this week. The classes are being offered through a partnership with the

York Technical College in Rock Hill is adding five new programs.

The school has added three certification programs, typically completed in a year or less, according to York Tech. The new programs are basic utility line worker certification, advanced utility line worker certification and diesel engine performance certificate.

The new two-year associate programs are Associate of Applied Science in Management with a specialization in utility line worker and Associate of Applied Science in General Technology with a specialization in diesel engine performance, states a release from York Tech.

Students who complete the programs will be able to work in fields such as telecommunications, water, sewer, electrical utilities and information technology infrastructure, according to the school.

“The College’s new programs are designed to meet critical workforce needs in York, Chester and Lancaster counties in order to prepare students for high demand and lucrative careers,” Stacey Moore, executive vice president of academic and student affairs at York Tech, said in a prepared statement.

“We’re pleased that these programs will ensure our communities have access to amazing educational and career opportunities,” she said.

York Tech students in the new programs can apply for federal and state financial aid, the release states.

York Technical College is also offering flex-term scheduling, in which students can complete courses in four weeks either online or in a hybrid format, according to the school. The accelerated programs can be completed in 15 months or less.

“The accelerated programs will be available in a variety of career-focused programs to better accommodate working students and those with families,” the release states.

“With our new flexible schedule for students, you can take courses with us no matter your other life needs,” Moore said in the statement.