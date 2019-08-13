Teen found shot to death in crashed car, Columbia police say

ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection - How Does It Work? Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook unveils a new system that pinpoints where a shot was fired and immediately sends that warning to officers and dispatchers. Here's how the ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook unveils a new system that pinpoints where a shot was fired and immediately sends that warning to officers and dispatchers. Here's how the ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection works.

An investigation is underway after a teen boy was found shot to death inside of a stolen car, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers discovered a car after it crashed into a tree around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

Police were alerted to the wreck in the 2100 block of Slighs Avenue by the department’s new ShotSpotter technology, indicating there was gunfire in the area, according to the news release. That’s near the intersection of Colonial Drive and Harden Street, as well as C.A. Johnson High School.

Inside the car was a 15-year-old, later identified as Jalen Qadir Islam by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Islam was suffering from multiple injuries, but it wasn’t discovered he had been shot until EMS was called, police said.

The teen died at the scene of the crash after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso, Watts said after performing an autopsy.

The vehicle the 15-year-old was driving was reported stolen from Florence, according to the news release. Police said the vehicle was seized and is being examined for evidence.

Police are asking for the community’s help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is the third shooting in less than two days reported by Columbia police, who are also investigating an incident where a 17-year-old girl was randomly hit by gunfire in front of the Chick-fil-A in Five Points early Sunday morning.

Also Sunday, police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the upper body, while in the 4000 block of Lester Drive.