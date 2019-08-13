Quarter-size hail, 65-mph gusts, isolated tornado expected with Charlotte area storms

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

Severe storms could deliver quarter-size hail, 65-mph gusts and an “isolated tornado” to parts of the Charlotte region and the NC foothills and mountains Tuesday afternoon end evening, according to National Weather Service warnings.

Storms moved into parts of the mountains at about 2 p.m., NWS meteorologists tweeted.

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are under a “severe thunderstorm watch” until 7 p.m.

The chance of precipitation at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stood at only 30 percent Tuesday afternoon, with the chance increasing to 40 percent into the night, according to the latest NWS forecast just before 2 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A high near 95 is expected in the Charlotte metro area on Tuesday afternoon, with a heat index value up to 105, NWS forecaster said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of GA, NC, SC, TN, VA until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/t6v1ytYoZK — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 13, 2019

Strong thunderstorms will impact the following areas through 02:30 PM: Madison-NC Yancey-NC Mitchell-NC Swain-NC Haywood-NC #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yDOlPzyx1Z — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 13, 2019